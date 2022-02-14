TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on TACT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on TransAct Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ:TACT traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.46. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,872. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.42. TransAct Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.21 and a twelve month high of $17.18. The company has a market capitalization of $94.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 1.96.

In other news, SVP Andrew John Hoffman sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $75,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder 325 Capital Llc purchased 7,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.66 per share, for a total transaction of $66,006.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,280 shares of company stock worth $195,697. Insiders own 11.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in TransAct Technologies by 238.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TransAct Technologies in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in TransAct Technologies by 6.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $448,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies during the third quarter worth about $455,000. Institutional investors own 58.47% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

