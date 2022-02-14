TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ) Short Interest Update

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:TANNZ opened at $25.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.88. TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $26.80.

Get TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.