Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 48.0% from the January 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TMICY stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.21. 2,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,434. Trend Micro has a 52-week low of $46.39 and a 52-week high of $62.20. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.85 and its 200-day moving average is $55.49.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Trend Micro had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $434.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.42 million. Research analysts forecast that Trend Micro will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

TMICY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trend Micro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Trend Micro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Trend Micro, Inc engages in the development and sale of security-related products and services for computers and the internet. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Central and Latin America. Its products include security software for home and home offices, small businesses, data center and cloud, network and web, and mobile devices.

