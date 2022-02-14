Trex (NYSE:TREX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Benchmark

Trex (NYSE:TREX) was upgraded by research analysts at Benchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens increased their price target on Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.82.

Shares of TREX opened at $85.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 43.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.13. Trex has a 12-month low of $81.76 and a 12-month high of $140.98.

In other Trex news, Director Michael F. Golden sold 4,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $640,276.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

