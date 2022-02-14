Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Position in Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Forma Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on FMTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Shares of FMTX opened at $11.17 on Monday. Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.34 and a 1 year high of $42.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.06. The stock has a market cap of $529.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.02.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.05. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Forma Therapeutics

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Forma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.