Trexquant Investment LP Has $201,000 Holdings in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its holdings in shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) by 36.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,655 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Materialise were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Materialise during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,837,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Materialise by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Materialise during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Materialise by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 79,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Materialise during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTLS stock opened at $20.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.45 and a beta of 0.67. Materialise NV has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $87.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTLS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Materialise in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Materialise from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Materialise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Materialise presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

About Materialise

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

