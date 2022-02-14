Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Covetrus by 21.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 673,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,193,000 after purchasing an additional 120,978 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Covetrus by 54.8% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,880,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,117,000 after acquiring an additional 666,178 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Covetrus by 5.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 834,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,522,000 after acquiring an additional 46,454 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Covetrus by 376.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 49,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 38,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the second quarter valued at about $338,000. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVET stock opened at $17.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -43.51 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.11. Covetrus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $40.71.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 26,320 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $526,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVET. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Covetrus in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Covetrus from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Covetrus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Covetrus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.17.

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

