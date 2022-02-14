Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 1,229 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 29.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,351 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Simulations Plus in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 25.7% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 15.7% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 332,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,139,000 after acquiring an additional 45,255 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 3.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,575,000 after acquiring an additional 8,298 shares during the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 12,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total value of $603,404.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 7,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $364,690.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,600 shares of company stock worth $1,778,951. 23.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Shares of Simulations Plus stock opened at $39.85 on Monday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $86.64. The company has a market capitalization of $803.97 million, a PE ratio of 81.33 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.56.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $12.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is 48.98%.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

