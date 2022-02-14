Trexquant Investment LP Takes $212,000 Position in Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Biglari by 1,300.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Biglari in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Biglari in the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Biglari in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Biglari by 6.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Biglari from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

NYSE BH opened at $116.34 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.37. The stock has a market cap of $264.79 million, a PE ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.86. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.20 and a fifty-two week high of $188.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12.

In related news, CEO Sardar Biglari bought 10,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $148.68 per share, with a total value of $1,497,504.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 39,427 shares of company stock worth $5,815,810. Insiders own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Biglari Holdings, Inc engages in diverse business such as property and casualty insurance, media and licensing, restaurants, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Restaurant Operations, Insurance, Southern Oil, and Maxim. The Restaurant Operations segment operations include Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin.

