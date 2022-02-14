Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 29,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CERS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cerus by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,434,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,399,000 after buying an additional 748,696 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cerus by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,202,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,951,000 after purchasing an additional 719,561 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Cerus by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,913,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,037,000 after purchasing an additional 354,008 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Cerus by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,932,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,862,000 after purchasing an additional 302,985 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cerus by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,315,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,775,000 after purchasing an additional 261,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Cerus stock opened at $5.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Cerus Co. has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $8.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.84 million, a P/E ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.05 and its 200 day moving average is $6.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

In related news, SVP Carol Moore sold 19,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $133,413.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

