TripAdvisor (TRIP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect TripAdvisor to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ TRIP opened at $28.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 1.40. TripAdvisor has a 1-year low of $23.52 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.48.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TripAdvisor stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 76.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,707,717 shares of the travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 739,082 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.24% of TripAdvisor worth $68,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About TripAdvisor
TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.
