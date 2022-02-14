Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of GTS stock remained flat at $$35.99 during trading hours on Monday. 631,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,595. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.70. Triple-S Management has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $36.33. The firm has a market cap of $856.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Triple-S Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Triple-S Management by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Triple-S Management by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Triple-S Management by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Triple-S Management by 94,675.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

Triple-S Management Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Managed Care; Life Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Other. The Managed Care segment sells managed care products to commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid market sectors.

