Triton International (TRTN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect Triton International to post earnings of $2.57 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE:TRTN opened at $62.46 on Monday. Triton International has a 1-year low of $46.75 and a 1-year high of $68.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.47.
In other Triton International news, EVP John F. O’callaghan sold 7,000 shares of Triton International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michelle Gallagher sold 2,106 shares of Triton International stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $127,728.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,779. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Triton International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.
About Triton International
Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Triton International (TRTN)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.