Triton International (TRTN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect Triton International to post earnings of $2.57 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:TRTN opened at $62.46 on Monday. Triton International has a 1-year low of $46.75 and a 1-year high of $68.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.47.

Get Triton International alerts:

In other Triton International news, EVP John F. O’callaghan sold 7,000 shares of Triton International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michelle Gallagher sold 2,106 shares of Triton International stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $127,728.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,779. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Triton International stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 292,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,676 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.44% of Triton International worth $15,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Triton International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

About Triton International

Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.