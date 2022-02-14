trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Shares Gap Down to $2.61

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.61, but opened at $2.51. trivago shares last traded at $2.58, with a volume of 5,700 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of trivago from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of trivago from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of trivago in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.65 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of trivago from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of trivago from $2.85 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.06.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $923.18 million, a P/E ratio of -87.00 and a beta of 1.77.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. trivago had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that trivago will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in trivago by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 162,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in trivago by 216,650.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 119,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 119,158 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in trivago by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in trivago by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 43,608 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in trivago by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 571,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 67,200 shares during the period. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

