TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,368,282 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,581 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in TrueCar were worth $9,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of TrueCar by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 119,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 53,926 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in TrueCar by 167,431.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 26,789 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in TrueCar by 152.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 156,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 94,508 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in TrueCar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in TrueCar by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,829,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,984,000 after buying an additional 108,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUE opened at $3.45 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.48. The company has a market cap of $330.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.05. TrueCar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $6.25.

TRUE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research lowered TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on TrueCar in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.60.

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

