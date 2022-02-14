TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Short Interest Down 37.3% in January

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, a decrease of 37.3% from the January 15th total of 3,780,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 689,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

TrueCar stock opened at $3.45 on Monday. TrueCar has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.93 million, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.48.

TRUE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of TrueCar in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in TrueCar during the first quarter worth about $352,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of TrueCar by 81.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 119,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 53,926 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of TrueCar by 826.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 23,149 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of TrueCar by 4.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,829,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,984,000 after acquiring an additional 108,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC increased its position in shares of TrueCar by 51.5% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 111,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

