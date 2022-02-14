TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Short Interest Down 37.3% in January

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, a decrease of 37.3% from the January 15th total of 3,780,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 689,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.
TrueCar stock opened at $3.45 on Monday. TrueCar has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.93 million, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.48.
TRUE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of TrueCar in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.60.
TrueCar Company Profile
TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.
