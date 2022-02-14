Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) dropped 6.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.66 and last traded at $17.81. Approximately 44,222 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 928,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.09.

TUP has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Tupperware Brands from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Tupperware Brands from $41.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.26 and a 200 day moving average of $19.29. The company has a market cap of $875.93 million, a PE ratio of 59.13 and a beta of 2.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Tupperware Brands by 67.5% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Tupperware Brands by 31.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in Tupperware Brands by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Tupperware Brands by 1.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Tupperware Brands by 7.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

