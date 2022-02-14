Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) dropped 6.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.66 and last traded at $17.81. Approximately 44,222 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 928,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.09.
TUP has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Tupperware Brands from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Tupperware Brands from $41.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.26 and a 200 day moving average of $19.29. The company has a market cap of $875.93 million, a PE ratio of 59.13 and a beta of 2.83.
About Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP)
Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.
