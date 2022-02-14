Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) EVP Sells $14,411.10 in Stock

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) EVP Siegfried Reich sold 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $14,411.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Turning Point Therapeutics stock opened at $34.72 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.90 and a 200-day moving average of $52.27. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.52 and a 1 year high of $136.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 0.88.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 76.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 726,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,650,000 after acquiring an additional 315,322 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 16.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 5.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 6.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 862,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,283,000 after acquiring an additional 53,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 58.7% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 90,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,038,000 after acquiring an additional 33,373 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Turning Point Therapeutics
Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.
