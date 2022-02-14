Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) EVP Sells $14,411.10 in Stock

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) EVP Siegfried Reich sold 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $14,411.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Turning Point Therapeutics stock opened at $34.72 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.90 and a 200-day moving average of $52.27. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.52 and a 1 year high of $136.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 76.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 726,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,650,000 after acquiring an additional 315,322 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 16.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 5.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 6.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 862,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,283,000 after acquiring an additional 53,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 58.7% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 90,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,038,000 after acquiring an additional 33,373 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on TPTX. Cowen began coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.75.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.