TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.67) Per Share

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of TuSimple in a report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Potter now expects that the company will earn ($0.67) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.53). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TuSimple’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.64) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.17) EPS.

Get TuSimple alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TSP. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on TuSimple from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on TuSimple from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.10 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on TuSimple from $54.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TuSimple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.49.

TSP stock opened at $16.47 on Monday. TuSimple has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $79.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.49.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 million. TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 152.46% and a negative net margin of 13,172.03%.

In other TuSimple news, CEO Cheng Lu sold 9,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $287,692.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick Dillon sold 1,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $43,361.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,631 shares of company stock worth $676,065.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,850,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,732,000. Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new stake in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth about $534,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth about $962,000. 33.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.