TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Shares Up 4.4%

Shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) shot up 4.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.43 and last traded at $17.19. 4,690 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,995,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.47.

A number of research firms have commented on TSP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of TuSimple from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of TuSimple from $54.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.10 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of TuSimple from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.49.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.49.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 million. TuSimple had a negative net margin of 13,172.03% and a negative return on equity of 152.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Patrick Dillon sold 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $43,361.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Cheng Lu sold 8,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $289,113.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,631 shares of company stock worth $676,065.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSP. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in TuSimple during the second quarter worth about $581,577,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the second quarter valued at about $179,773,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 89.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,818,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,652 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 89.4% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,818,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the second quarter valued at about $94,965,000. 33.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

