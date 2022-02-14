TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) were up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.43 and last traded at $17.19. Approximately 4,690 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,995,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.47.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of TuSimple from $54.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of TuSimple from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.10 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of TuSimple from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TuSimple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.49.

Get TuSimple alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.49.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). TuSimple had a negative net margin of 13,172.03% and a negative return on equity of 152.46%. The business had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 million. As a group, research analysts expect that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Patrick Dillon sold 1,377 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $43,361.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Cheng Lu sold 9,136 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $287,692.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,631 shares of company stock valued at $676,065.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in TuSimple in the second quarter valued at $581,577,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in TuSimple in the second quarter valued at $179,773,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in TuSimple by 89.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,818,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,652 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in TuSimple by 89.4% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,818,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,652 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in TuSimple in the second quarter valued at $94,965,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.44% of the company’s stock.

TuSimple Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSP)

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.