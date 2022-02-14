Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV) Short Interest Update

Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 60.3% from the January 15th total of 6,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 37,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 459.3% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 834,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,111,000 after acquiring an additional 685,632 shares during the period. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,860,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,447,000. Finally, Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,790,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

TWLV stock opened at $9.72 on Monday. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $9.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.72.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

