Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Given New $270.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target hoisted by BTIG Research from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

TWLO has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Twilio in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Twilio from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Twilio in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded Twilio from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $393.64.

Get Twilio alerts:

NYSE:TWLO opened at $190.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a PE ratio of -38.64 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $231.15 and its 200 day moving average is $297.43. Twilio has a 12 month low of $172.61 and a 12 month high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.74. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS. Research analysts predict that Twilio will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.80, for a total transaction of $134,229.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.82, for a total value of $3,679,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,474 shares of company stock worth $12,248,711. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 345.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,811,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,668 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Twilio by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,918,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,938,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,055 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its stake in Twilio by 249.1% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 1,745,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $688,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,536 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,451,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,739,247,000 after purchasing an additional 920,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,059,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,068,953,000 after purchasing an additional 810,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.