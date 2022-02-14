Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Raised to $300.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Twilio from $550.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Twilio from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays raised Twilio from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Twilio from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $393.64.

Get Twilio alerts:

NYSE:TWLO opened at $190.88 on Thursday. Twilio has a 1 year low of $172.61 and a 1 year high of $457.30. The stock has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.64 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $231.15 and a 200-day moving average of $297.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.74. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twilio will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total transaction of $208,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $675,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,474 shares of company stock worth $12,248,711 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in Twilio by 345.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,811,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,668 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,918,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,938,697,000 after buying an additional 1,384,055 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 249.1% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 1,745,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $688,020,000 after buying an additional 1,245,536 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 20.3% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,451,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,739,247,000 after purchasing an additional 920,349 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,059,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,068,953,000 after acquiring an additional 810,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.