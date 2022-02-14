U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 20.9% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 18,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1,057.9% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 211,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,595,000 after buying an additional 193,600 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 7.2% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 13.0% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,695,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,842,000 after buying an additional 195,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $7,622,000. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Stephens lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.19.

USB stock opened at $58.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.52. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $47.07 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

