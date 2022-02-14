Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Wolfe Research

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price objective increased by Wolfe Research from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on UBER. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Cowen cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.03.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $35.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.15 and a beta of 1.31. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $32.81 and a one year high of $61.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.