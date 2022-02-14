Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Oppenheimer

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price decreased by Oppenheimer from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on UBER. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.03.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $35.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.15 and a beta of 1.31. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $32.81 and a twelve month high of $61.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.85.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,447,044 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $198,847,000 after acquiring an additional 503,371 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 29.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,759,604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $123,630,000 after purchasing an additional 634,567 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 141,517 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 18,107 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 485,932 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $21,769,000 after purchasing an additional 33,250 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.3% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 658,271 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,491,000 after purchasing an additional 145,291 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

