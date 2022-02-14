UBS Group Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) a €93.00 Price Target

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) has been given a €93.00 ($106.90) price objective by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.41% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($97.70) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €123.00 ($141.38) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Nord/LB set a €98.00 ($112.64) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($103.45) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($143.68) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €103.79 ($119.29).

Shares of ETR BMW traded up €2.53 ($2.91) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €95.30 ($109.54). The stock had a trading volume of 2,746,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.44. The firm has a market cap of $57.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €92.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €87.22. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €68.87 ($79.16) and a 52-week high of €100.42 ($115.43).

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

