UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 61.3% from the January 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UCBJY shares. Citigroup lowered shares of UCB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays lowered shares of UCB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of UCB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of UCB from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.84.

UCBJY traded down $1.94 on Monday, reaching $47.60. The company had a trading volume of 6,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,421. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.02 and a 200-day moving average of $55.72. UCB has a one year low of $44.41 and a one year high of $61.96.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

