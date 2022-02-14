Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $17.25

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as $17.25 and last traded at $17.51, with a volume of 23761062 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.01.

UAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Under Armour from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet raised Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Under Armour from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Under Armour from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Under Armour in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.46.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Under Armour’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UAA. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

