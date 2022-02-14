Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,628 shares during the quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Unilever by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,057,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,946,000 after acquiring an additional 362,850 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,011,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,688,000 after purchasing an additional 225,117 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,032,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,574,000 after purchasing an additional 319,309 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 4.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,486,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,481,000 after acquiring an additional 185,426 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Unilever by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,479,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,080,000 after purchasing an additional 282,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

NYSE:UL opened at $52.22 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.50 and a 200-day moving average of $53.64. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.07 and a 52 week high of $61.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.4873 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.