US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Cut to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded US Ecology from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Ecology from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded US Ecology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, US Ecology has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECOL opened at $47.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. US Ecology has a 52-week low of $26.26 and a 52-week high of $47.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in US Ecology by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,534,000 after buying an additional 25,582 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in US Ecology by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 318,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,158,000 after acquiring an additional 16,563 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in US Ecology by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in US Ecology by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 14,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in US Ecology by 156.3% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 32,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

