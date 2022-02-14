UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

UTStarcom stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.84. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,879. UTStarcom has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $2.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.90.

Get UTStarcom alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in UTStarcom stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 53,985 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.15% of UTStarcom as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 3.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. is a telecom infrastructure company, which develops technology for cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications. It operates through the following segments: Equipment, and Services. The Equipment segment focuses on equipment sales including network infrastructure and application products, which include broadband products, wireless infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UTStarcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTStarcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.