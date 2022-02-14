Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of NASDAQ VLNS opened at $2.81 on Friday. Valens has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $9.93.

Get Valens alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLNS. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Valens during the 4th quarter worth about $398,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valens during the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Valens during the 4th quarter worth about $3,206,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valens during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000.

The Valens Company is a cannabis consumer products company. It also manufactures, distributes and sells CBD products through its subsidiary Green Roads and distributes medicinal cannabis products through its subsidiary Valens Australia. The Valens Company is based in KELOWNA, BC.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valens (VLNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.