Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.57.

VVV has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Valvoline by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 87,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 7,098 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Valvoline by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 158,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after buying an additional 5,187 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Valvoline by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 532,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,034,000 after buying an additional 265,118 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Valvoline by 166.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 21,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,386,000. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VVV stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $32.06. The stock had a trading volume of 16,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,738. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.36. Valvoline has a twelve month low of $24.12 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.57 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 2,978.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Valvoline will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.83%.

Valvoline, Inc engages in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

