Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 33.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,652,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,429,120 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $176,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 158,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,187 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 532,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,034,000 after acquiring an additional 265,118 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 166.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 21,581 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,386,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 110,274.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 34,185 shares during the period. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VVV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valvoline presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $32.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.36. Valvoline Inc. has a one year low of $24.12 and a one year high of $37.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.57 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 2,978.72%. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

Valvoline, Inc engages in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

