VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Shares Gap Up to $96.72

Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $96.72, but opened at $101.99. VanEck Agribusiness ETF shares last traded at $96.17, with a volume of 88 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.01.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 207.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $410,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

