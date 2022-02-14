Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Bought by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 20,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $194.22 on Monday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $164.57 and a 52 week high of $202.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.50.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

