Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Position Raised by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 18.4% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 152,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,496,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,237,000 after purchasing an additional 66,446 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,121,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,521,000 after purchasing an additional 513,977 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of VEU opened at $59.85 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $57.81 and a one year high of $65.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.