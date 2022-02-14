Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Cliffwater LLC

Cliffwater LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,595,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,550 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 21.1% of Cliffwater LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cliffwater LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $80,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGL Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 49,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 25,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 26,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 62,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $49.15 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $47.59 and a 52 week high of $53.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.36.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.