Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, an increase of 284.8% from the January 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silverhawk Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $7,136,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 38,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 188,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,715,000 after purchasing an additional 102,147 shares during the last quarter.

VTHR stock opened at $200.07 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $173.76 and a twelve month high of $218.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $208.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.762 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

