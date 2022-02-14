Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 42.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,972 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $244.78 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $226.78 and a 12-month high of $306.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $262.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.62.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

