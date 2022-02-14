Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 409.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,947 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 167.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $172.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.37 and its 200-day moving average is $175.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $154.90 and a 1 year high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.