Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,583 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.1% of Certified Advisory Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 80,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,850,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,180,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period.

Shares of BND opened at $81.55 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $81.15 and a fifty-two week high of $87.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.08.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

