Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 8.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 7,823 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 13,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 208,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,907,000 after purchasing an additional 7,377 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VTR opened at $50.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.74, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.23. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.44 and a fifty-two week high of $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 339.63%.

VTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.71.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

