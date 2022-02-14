Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Shares Gap Up to $12.02

Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.02, but opened at $12.35. Ventyx Biosciences shares last traded at $11.57, with a volume of 2,771 shares.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VTYX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventyx Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Get Ventyx Biosciences alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.60.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($3.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($2.83). On average, analysts predict that Ventyx Biosciences Inc will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,724,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,417,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,257,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $932,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

About Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Ventyx Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on advancing new therapies for patients living with inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s clinical stage pipeline includes VTX958, VTX002 and VTX2735. Ventyx Biosciences Inc is headquartered in Encinitas, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.