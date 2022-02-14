Veritable L.P. Acquires 22,000 Shares of Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG)

Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Cango were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Cango by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cango in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Cango by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 10,727 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cango by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 254,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 29,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Cango in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CANG opened at $3.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $541.05 million, a PE ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Cango Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $13.90.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $124.26 million for the quarter. Cango had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 36.08%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cango Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cango, Inc (Cayman island) is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. Is services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation.

