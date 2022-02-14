Veritable L.P. Invests $205,000 in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 89.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,295,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,796 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in UDR by 142.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,377,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,471,000 after buying an additional 1,396,283 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in UDR during the third quarter valued at $68,917,000. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in UDR by 56.9% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,264,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,918,000 after buying an additional 820,849 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in UDR during the second quarter valued at $30,802,000. 96.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR opened at $55.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 276.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.15 and a 12 month high of $61.06.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $347.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.63 million. UDR had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 725.04%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UDR. Morgan Stanley lowered UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on UDR from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on UDR from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded UDR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.46.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.