Veritable L.P. Purchases Shares of 1,487 Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 213.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 34,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $5,987,018.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 3,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total value of $594,636.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 206,623 shares of company stock valued at $36,093,050. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $165.94 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.53. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $99.70 and a 1-year high of $180.37. The firm has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 8.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 113.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CPT shares. Barclays upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $162.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.60.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

