Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.400-$5.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.390. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have commented on VZ. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Verizon Communications from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.40.

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.27. The stock had a trading volume of 15,885,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,132,600. The company has a market capitalization of $223.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications has a 1-year low of $49.69 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Verizon Communications stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.1% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

